Oakville driver charged after impaired driving collision

A 24-year-old Oakville resident is facing criminal charges following a motor vehicle collision on Highway 403 WB in Brant County.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, at approximately 6:23 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision involving two vehicles. Police investigations revealed that Oakville resident Kyle Dumont had consumed alcohol before driving, leading to his arrest for Impaired Operation.

According to a news release from OPP, "The driver was transported to the Brant OPP detachment for further breath tests before an OPP-qualified breath technician."

Dumont has been charged with the following:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Dangerous Operation

Driving Motor Vehicle with Unsealed Container of Liquor

Driving Motor Vehicle and Liquor Readily Available+

Dumont's license has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for 7 days. The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford on Jan. 18.

If you see a driver who you suspect may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our roads safer for all.