Online extortion incidents increase in Halton

Over recent weeks, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has seen an increase in online extortion investigations.

These incidents commonly start with a message from an unknown sender to a victim. Through persistence, crafty reasoning, this message leads to private conversations in applications such as Snap Chat or Instagram. The suspect will then attempt to extort the victim for money, with images or video they obtained through the chat.

Halton Police reminds the community of the importance of safe internet practices to avoid becoming the victim of such scams.

Some tips include:

Do not engage in conversations with strangers.

Never share intimate images online.

Do not do anything on camera that you're not comfortable with your friends or family seeing.

Additional online safety tips, as well as an informative video about sextortion can be found on our website here: Sextortion.

Anyone with information regarding these types of offences is asked to contact Detective Constable Carson McAulay of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext 2442.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Sextortion is a form of blackmail and it can happen to anyone. If you are a victim of sextortion, we are here to help you.

Saving an intimate image without permission constitutes voyeurism.

Report sextortion to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling our non-emergency number at 905-825-4777.