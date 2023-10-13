Increased police presence expected near places of worship amid Middle East conflict

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton Chief of Police Stephen Tanner has released a statement on X (Twitter) informing the community that there will be increased police presence at places of worship.

The decision comes in response to the ongoing conflict that has arisen in the Middle East and is meant to protect Halton residents as well as provide them with resources should they need it at their places of worship within the region.

"As events around the world have impacts here we will continue to monitor the situation and are here to ensure the safety of all," said Tanner in a statement.

Halton Police also say they are working "in collaboration with other police services" in the GTA and that the situation is being "monitored very closely."

With the safety and well-being of residents being the top priority, Police services are working in collaboration and urge residents to call 9-1-1 or report any information to their non-emergency line by contacting 905-825-4777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.