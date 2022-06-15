Information session set for Oakville's potential and registered municipal election candidates

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 10 Oakville Town Hall

On July 4, 2022, the town of Oakville will host a virtual information session for registered and potential candidates of the town’s 2022 Municipal Election.

The session, which runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., is open to anyone who has registered or is considering running for office as Mayor, Town or Regional Councillor, Regional Chair or School Board Trustee.

Guest speakers for the event include Senator Bernadette Clement to speak about diversity and a presentation from a Ministry of Municipal Affairs specialist on election specifics.

Unlike previous years, in which this meeting was held in-person at Oakville Town Hall, this information session will be a digital webinar held online.

To register for the online event, visit the registration page online here or you can email [email protected].

Eligibility to run for office in Oakville's October 24, 2022 Municipal Election is limited to Canadian citizens at least 18 years of age or older, who live, own or rent property in Oakville, or are the spouse of an owner or renter.

Nomination forms must be submitted in person, by appointment, at the Town Clerk’s Office at Town Hall before 2 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022. Forms are available on the website: elections.oakville.ca.

On the agenda will be:

Guest speaker, Senator Bernadette Clement, Ottawa, on "Diversity on Council"

Senator Clement is the former Mayor of Cornwall and the first Black woman to serve as Mayor in Ontario. She will share her personal journey in politics to help local candidates of all backgrounds champion diversity, equity and inclusion in their community.

Presentation by a representative from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Useful information and resources about candidate’s financial, personal commitments, and legislative requirements, including roles and responsibilities, eligibility, election finances, fundraising and advertising.

Oakville says, "The municipal election provides equitable access to those who wish to bring their diverse perspectives and expertise to municipal and regional council."

Voters are being "encouraged to visit MPAC’s VoterLookup website to check if you are on the voter list." There you can add or verify your details, update your address or contact information, and add new eligible voters of your household.

Voters can vote in advance between October 6-9 and 11-15, 2022 or on Voting Day, October 24, 2022.

More information about this online session is available directly from the town of Oakville's website.