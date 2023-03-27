Intoxicated stranger assaults two residents after breaking into condo

× Expand Openstreetmap Glen Abbey Gate and Pilgrims Way

Yesterday morning, on Sunday, Mar. 26, at around 7 a.m., an intoxicated man managed to enter an unlocked condo unit, near Glen Abbey Gate and Pilgrims Way. Once inside, he urinated on the floor.

Then, the man assaulted two residents of the condo before the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) were called.

A 57-year-old man, from Oakville, has been charged with:

Break and Enter

Assault (2 counts)

Mischief Under $5000

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can call them by dialling 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.