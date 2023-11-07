Investigation underway for fatal Oakville car crash

× Expand Halton Police

A multi-car collision in Oakville has resulted in one fatality and multiple others with serious injuries.

On Monday, November 6, 2023, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Halton Regional Police Department responded to a fatal three-vehicle collision at Dundas Street West and the westbound exit ramp of Highway 403.

A white Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old Mississauga resident, collided with two vehicles heading eastbound on Dundas Street. One vehicle was a Toyota Matrix driven by a 72-year-old Oakville resident. The second vehicle was a white Volkswagon Golf driven by a 62-year-old Toronto resident.

According to Halton Police, "the driver of the Toyota suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police add, "The driver of the VW (Volkswagon) was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in the eastbound vehicles."

The pickup truck's driver and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The collision is under investigation, and authorities are looking into whether a medical event was a possible cause.

Police are saying that there is no indication that drugs, alcohol, or excessive speed were contributing factors.

While westbound lanes on Dundas Street have reopened, eastbound lanes remain partially closed for vehicle removal.

Witnesses are urged to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747, extension 5065, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through their website, www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca. Your assistance can make a difference.