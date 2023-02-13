Iroquois Ridge High School broken into

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

At around 10:30 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 11, a break-in to Iroquois Ridge High School was reported.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers arrived to find multiple people fleeing the school.

Some parties remained on scene and spoke to officers.

There was no evidence of damage or signs of forced entry; nothing was stolen, as well.

HRPS is investigating the incident, although it appears that the suspects are youths.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.