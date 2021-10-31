Is stunt driving in Oakville increasing?

This past Thursday evening, Oct. 28 , Constable Marc Taraso of the Halton Police pulled over a 45-year-old Oakville man doing 144 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone. Now charged with stunt driving under the new Ontario MOMS ACT (Moving Ontarians More Safely Act), the vehicle (a Lamborghini) is now immediately impounded for 14 days, and the driver’s license immediately suspended for 30 days.

"I was parked on the side of Dundas Street. Heard a Hurricane approaching. Activated radar; 144km/h in a posted 70km/h zone. Driver stopped and summonsed to court for speeding and stunt driving. Licence suspended for 30 days, vehicle impounded for 14 days," stated HRPS Constable Taraso on Twitter.

Friday evening, Oct. 29, Constable Taraso also reported being passed at a registered speed of 119 km/h in the 50km/h zone while he was driving along Lakeshore Road. Another 30-day license suspension and 14-day vehicle impound. It must have been that it was dark and raining with poor visibility that caused the driver not to recognize it was a police vehicle they were passing.

As of Sept.12, the MOMS Act came into force, and it appears not to have any real effect yet. Previously, the license would be suspended for only seven days – obviously not enough of a deterrent for those with deep pockets. Perhaps the suspension of 30 days and higher fines under this new Act will be a bit more effective.

Not only does this new Act extend the penalty for stunt driving, but it also increases the opportunity to be ticketed. Under the new Act, you can be charged for doing 40 km/h over the limit in a posted zone of less than 80 km/h. Much of residential Oakville is a 50 km/h zone with many 40 km/h zones around our schools and some residential areas. If you get caught at 150 km/h or more, even if the posted limit is 110, you will get charged. If you are a novice driver, just going 30 km/h over a posted speed limit can net you a 30-day license suspension.

Reasons for stunt driving charge

Driving in a way that prevents other vehicles from passing

Intentionally cutting off another vehicle

Deliberately driving too close to another vehicle, pedestrian, or fixed object

Street racing includes

Two or more motor vehicles moving in a way that indicates the drivers are competing

Chasing another motor vehicle

Changing lanes repeatedly at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic

Many of us enjoy driving high-performance cars at speed. There are many opportunities to do so with safety and enjoyment in mind. There are several excellent restricted access road courses (racetracks) within a short drive that offer the opportunity to stretch your car’s legs more safely. Consider signing up for a track day to learn the dynamics of car handling, proper braking, cornering, and enjoying higher-speed track driving with an experienced instructor sitting next to you. Just a word of caution, it can be addictive!