ItCanWaitHalton – Distracted Driving Campaign Returns

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), in partnership with Halton Region, are launching the fourth edition of the #ItCanWaitHalton distracted driving campaign this November.

When

The two-week campaign launched on Monday, November 1, 2021 and runs until Friday, November 12, 2021. The campaign will focus on educating residents about the risks associated with distracted driving and will also include enhanced enforcement of distracted driving legislation.

Why

Distracted driving is an ongoing public safety concern. It is an illegal choice that puts every single road user at risk, including other motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. The #ItCanWaitHalton campaign aims to raise awareness, positively influence driver behaviour and reduce the use of hand-held devices while driving.

What Constitutes Distracted Driving

Ontario’s distracted driving law states that while you are driving, including when stopped in traffic or at a red light, it is illegal to:

use a phone or other hand-held wireless communication device to text or call – you can only touch a device to call 911 in an emergency;

use a hand-held electronic entertainment device, such as a tablet or portable gaming console;

view display screens unrelated to driving, such as watching a video; and

program a GPS device, except by voice commands.

Tips to Eliminate Distracted Driving

The Halton Regional Police Service and Halton Region are encouraging drivers to focus on driving safely by:

sending text messages or making phone calls before you get in your car;

turning off your phone or switch notifications to silent; and

reviewing your phone settings - some phones have a ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ feature that mutes incoming calls, texts and notifications while you drive.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. Drivers are reminded to put away their hand-held devices and stay focused on the road to help keep our community safe for everyone.

For more tips on how to avoid distracted driving, visit halton.ca and follow #ItCanWaitHalton on social media to engage in the conversation.

Residents can report a distracted driver through the Halton Regional Police Service’s Road Watch Online reporting tool. To learn more, visit haltonpolice.ca.