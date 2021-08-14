Jerome Adamo: Oakville NDP nominated candidate

The Oakville chapter of the federal New Democratic Party met Thursday night to initiate their 2021 campaign.

Jerome Adamo is an early childhood educator in Halton District School Board and an activist. He will run for a second consecutive time. His opponents are Conservative candidate Kerry Colborne and Liberal incumbent Anita Anand, the current Minister of Public Services and Procurement. Many expect Prime Minister Trudeau to call the 2021 federal election on Sunday.

NDP supporters and staff attended the Thursday evening virtual event.

"This has been a wonderful day," Adamo said. "I am so proud to be a New Democrat."

He began his second stint as an NDP candidate by reading a letter to all of Oakville. "Dear Oakville. 2019 is far in our rear-view mirror," he read. "But here we are talking about the same issues. COVID did not cause these problems. COVID exposed years of government neglect."

Adamo and other NDP members highlighted a platform focused on affordable housing, climate change and universal healthcare.

"The Jagmeet Singh team that some of us are on, that I’m on, we are going to finally make good on Tommy Douglas’s vision for a universal health care including vision and dental care."

They also discussed reforming the first-past-the-post electoral system, one of Trudeau's campaign promises in 2015.

If Adamo is elected, he would be the first New Democrat to win in the Oakville riding, which was created in the late 1990s. In the 2019 election, he and the NDP placed third, gaining around 7.5 percent of the vote.

However, he believes things have changed in the Oakville electorate. As a government worker, he believes that he’s been able to see policy failure firsthand during the pandemic.

"30 plus years of activism brings resilience. And I am back again seeking to be the member of parliament because I am that passionate voice that will bring Oakville families to the table with me in Ottawa."