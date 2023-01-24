Jewelry and watches stolen from home

× Expand Openstreetmap The area of the Mulberry Drive home

A house on Mulberry Drive, in Clearview, was broken into sometime between Jan. 22 and 23.

The suspect(s) forced the front door open, where afterwards multiple bedrooms on the top floor were ransacked.

Authorities say the value of the stolen jewelry and watches are worth an estimated $3500. There is no description of the suspect(s).

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.