Jewelry store robbery averted by armed security guard

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, three men attempted to rob Knarr Jewelry on Cornwall Road at Olde Oakville Market Place. Dressed in black, they tried to force their way in through the front of the store. At least one of the suspects was armed.

The interior door, however, could only be unlocked from the inside.

The security guard then confronted the suspects and drew his firearm.

Upon seeing his weapon, the suspects left the store and fled the area in a grey sedan.

The description of the three suspects:

Male black

Male, unknown race, wearing black

Male, unknown race, wearing black

According to Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), entry to the store was not gained in the incident; no one was injured.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.