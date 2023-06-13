Thieves target jewelry store

× Expand Openstreetmaps Avalon Fine Jewellery

On June 10, at around 2:45 p.m. in the afternoon, Avalon Fine Jewellery was broken into.

The suspect entered the store, at 177 Lakeshore Road East, by throwing a rock through the front door glass panel.

Once inside, the suspect stole jewellery.

There are no descriptions of the suspect and no arrests have been made.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).