Jewelry theft suspects apprehended

N.M. Avalon was broken into on Saturday, June 10

Owner of Avalon Fine Jewellery, Terry Paunkoff, expressed cautious relief after hearing that Halton police apprehended two suspects on Wednesday, June 14, stating, "I'm really anxious to hear it was them."

Avalon was robbed early Saturday morning on June 10 at approximately 2:45 a.m. The thieves gained access by smashing the front door's large glass panel. Once on the premises, they punched in two jewellery cases. Paunkoff estimates conservatively that they made off with $20,000 worth of jewellery at retail.

The value of goods stolen was relatively low, according to Paunkoff, because high-value items are securely stored in their safe. This was the first time Paunkoff's store had been broken into.

Police arrested and charged two people suspected of committing the robbery on Wednesday, June 14. As part of the investigation, they executed search warrants for a vehicle and a Hamilton residence, resulting in the seizure of stolen property, including jewelry, 4 ounces of methamphetamine, several butterfly knives, and replica firearms.

As a result of the police investigation, Jarreh Grant (32) of Hamilton has been charged with breaking and entering, possession of stolen property over $5000, failure to comply with an order, possession of a drug for drug trafficking, possession of prohibited weapons and violating a prohibition order.

Sarah Skrtich (33) of Hamilton was charged with breaking and entering and possession of stolen property over $5000.

Grant and Skrtich were held pending their bail hearing.

Police suspect that the accused are responsible for additional break-ins and are working to identify the owners of the stolen property.

"I'm looking forward to receiving the stolen jewelry," commented Paunkoff.

If you have information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact Halton police's 2 District criminal investigations unit at (905) 825-4777 ext. 2216. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.