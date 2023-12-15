Kerr Village tech store robbed

× Expand Tarvinder Singh

Halton Police are investigating a robbery that occurred earlier this week from an electronics store in Oakville.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 1 a.m., there was a robbery from Tegh Wireless in Kerr Village.

The suspect, described as a tall, white male, with a thin build, gained entry by throwing a brick through the glass front door. The suspect then targeted cell phones and various electronics during the burglary.

The owner of the shop suspects that the burglar was a customer at one point.

"He took some new and used devices, like iPads," said shop owner Tarvinder Singh. "I think he had to have come as a customer because he knew exactly where everything was kept."

Singh is guessing that the front door alone will cost him about $3,000 and $4,000 to replace. He will be sitting down with his team to do a calculation of just how much money he lost in products.

No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

This incident comes after the Halton Police responded to an attempted armed at the Bell store nearly three weeks ago.

With retail thefts prevailing as a quick and sometimes lucrative crime, local businesses are increasingly vulnerable to such incidents. Halton Police have provided the following prevention measures when it comes to commercial break-ins: