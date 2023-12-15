Kerr Village tech store robbed

Tarvinder Singh
Halton Police are investigating a robbery that occurred earlier this week from an electronics store in Oakville.
On Wednesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 1 a.m., there was a robbery from Tegh Wireless in Kerr Village.
The suspect, described as a tall, white male, with a thin build, gained entry by throwing a brick through the glass front door. The suspect then targeted cell phones and various electronics during the burglary.
The owner of the shop suspects that the burglar was a customer at one point.
"He took some new and used devices, like iPads," said shop owner Tarvinder Singh. "I think he had to have come as a customer because he knew exactly where everything was kept."
Singh is guessing that the front door alone will cost him about $3,000 and $4,000 to replace. He will be sitting down with his team to do a calculation of just how much money he lost in products.
No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
This incident comes after the Halton Police responded to an attempted armed at the Bell store nearly three weeks ago.
With retail thefts prevailing as a quick and sometimes lucrative crime, local businesses are increasingly vulnerable to such incidents. Halton Police have provided the following prevention measures when it comes to commercial break-ins:
- Remove all cash from the till and leave it open. Place the cash tray in clear view on the counter to indicate the till is empty.
- Remove items from window displays. This will help mitigate smash and grab occurrences.
- If you have an alarm system, post signage on all doors and windows to indicate premises are monitored by an alarm company.
- Consider installing a high quality video alarm system that can be monitored online. Angle cameras to be towards points of entry (doors, windows). Ensure all currently installed systems are in good working order.
- Clean all glass surfaces and create a log of when cleaning was completed. This can assist police during an investigation with fingerprints if a break in occurs.
- Consider installing Security Film for windows.
- Install latch guards on ALL doors to protect against prying.
- Keep some lighting on inside for surveillance opportunities during the evening.
- Ensure all doors are locked.
- Ensure all exterior lighting is functioning.
- Remove material around the exterior of property that may be used to gain entry into the premises.