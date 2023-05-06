King Charles' Coronation in Oakville

× Expand Samuel Regan-Asante / Unsplash

Today, May 6, 2023, marks the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom - a ceremony connected to us in Canada as members of the commonwealth.

As today is a day of celebration for the new king, there are multiple small events and ceremonial efforts going on both across the country and here in Oakville.

Here's a look at some of the special events happening this weekend in Oakville to commemorate today's coronation.

All of Ontario's provincial parks will offer free admission for today, May 6, in celebration of the coronation. That means you can visit Bronte Creek Provincial Park in Oakville, at 1219 Burloak Drive, for free all day long. The Royal Botanical Gardens, in nearby Burlington, is also offering free admission to all visitors today for the occasion.

No reservations are needed for visiting either park - it's a great way to enjoy some of the sunny spring weather and mark today's occasion.

Finally, Oakville Town Hall's LED display lights will be green both tonight (May 6) and tomorrow, May 7, in honour his majesty King Charles' coronation today.