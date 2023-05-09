Man threatened with knife after mistakenly knocking on wrong condo

× Expand Openstreetmap Kerr St and Speers Rd

On Friday, May 5, in the evening around 8:30 p.m., the victim entered an apartment building, at Kerr Street and Speers Road, intending to meet his friend.

He unknowingly knocked on the wrong door and was met by a man he did not know. This man then left his unit, brandished a knife, and "forcefully pushed the victim away from the unit towards the elevator," according to Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS).

"The man continued to push the victim to the elevator with his left forearm while pointing the kitchen knife towards the victim.”

After a short struggle, the man let go of the victim and returned to his unit.

HRPS officers attended the scene and arrested the man; a 33-year-old from Oakville.

He was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.