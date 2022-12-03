Knife pulled on 12-year-old boy and his friends

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

Around 5:30pm on Wednesday, November 23, a 12-year-old boy was playing with his friends when a group of teens started following them, near Fourth line and Waubanoka Way.

One of the teens in the group allegedly brandished a knife which caused the boy and his friends to run away.

No threats were uttered in the incident, and none of the kids were injured.

The only detail provided about the teen suspects is that they were male.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.