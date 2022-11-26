Thieves climb up ladder to break into home

× Expand Halton Regional Police Service

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a break-and-enter where the thief used a ladder to break into a window on the second floor of the home to gain entry.

The home is located on Maple Grove Drive near Lakeshore Road East.

The owners, who were on vacation, returned to find purses, watches, jewelry, and other valuables missing. Although the incident was reported to HRPS on Wednesday, November 23, it is unclear when exactly the break-in took place as the owners had been away for three weeks.

HRPS doesn't have a description of the suspect.

If you have information about this break-in, please call HRPS at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Halton Crime Stoppers website.