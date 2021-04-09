Lakeshore Road improvements will take down dozens of giant trees

Dozens of trees – some as large as one metre in diameter – will need to be felled if the town goes ahead with recently-released plans to upgrade Lakeshore Road West.

Three years after a proposal to fully urbanize the historic roadway caused a public outcry, the town is seeking public feedback on a scaled-down version of improvement.

The current vision calls for continuous on-road bike lanes, sidewalks, and curbs to be added to the 6.3 km stretch of road between Dorval Drive and Mississaga Street in Bronte.

To do that, 96 trees – 59 of them over 20 cm in diameter – will need to be cut down.

The prospect is appalling to Karen Brock, president of the Oakvillegreen Conservation Association.

Earlier this week, she walked the route to look at the trees slated for removal.

“We measured ones that were 70, 80, 90, 100 centimetres across,” she said. “The overhanging tree canopy that gives Lakeshore its character as a scenic corridor will be lost.”

Most of the trees will come down between East Street and Fourth Line to allow for a three-metre wide multi-use pathway on the south side of the road as well as a sidewalk on the north side.

Brock questions whether the roadway really needs to offer two off-road options.

“They’re going to take down some big trees just to make a point and put sidewalks on both sides of the road. And what loses out? It seems to be the trees.”

She also worries about the impact of a short and virtual public consultation period.

"My biggest frustration is that people aren’t going to know that these trees are going to be coming down until the chainsaws come out,” says Brock.

The need to improve cyclist and pedestrian infrastructure along the roadway is one of the driving forces behind the plan.

For active transportation advocate Markus Herten, the installation of continuous and buffered on-road cycling lanes “can’t come soon enough.” He says those lanes will make it safer and more efficient for people to cycle for transportation.

But he also that believes pedestrians and slower-moving cyclists who don't want to be on the roadway could successfully share one well-designed multi-use path.

“To me, you could do without the sidewalk. It could just be the multi-use path,” says Herten.

The current proposal calls for the multi-use path to end at Fourth Line. From there to Dorval, the recommendation is to keep the existing sidewalk and add new sections where any gaps exist.

Adding a multi-use path to that stretch would require the removal of another 36 large and mature trees and impact too extensively on the scenic character of the roadway, explains the public information site.

While the Coronation Park Residents Association is still working through details of the current plan, president Pam Knight says residents have consistently argued that the scenic and historic character of Lakeshore Road must be preserved.

“If anybody thinks that taking those trees down is not going to change the character of this road, well, they’re wrong.”

Knight added that residents respect the need for bike lanes and understand that some infrastructure must be improved but are opposed to unnecessary urbanization of the road.

“We’d like to start with Lakeshore Road the way it exists right now and see in a creative way what we can do to accomplish a better road surface and accommodate those bike lanes,” she said. “Let’s solve these problems one by one, rather than constantly coming back with this fully urbanized road, which loses so many things.”

Residents have until April 20 to comment on the plan, which will be considered by Oakville council in June.