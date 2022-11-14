Firefighters scrambling to rescue trapped individual on Lakeshore

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

The Trench Rescue Unit is pulling out all the stops to rescue a trapped individual at a property on the north side of Lakeshore, west of Lambert Commons.

It appears to be a high stakes rescue as over 14 emergency vehicles have gathered on scene. Firefighters have made their way from all over the region and outside, with most coming from Mississauga.

According to unconfirmed bystander accounts, a worker might be the one who is trapped, and the accident might have something to do with plumbing.

The rescue is ongoing.