At around 10:30 a.m. in the morning on Saturday, Jan. 28, the suspect approached the victim at Oakville GO Station and asked for the time.

Holding the laptop under their arm, the victim pulled out their phone to look at the time when the thief grabbed the laptop and ran away.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.