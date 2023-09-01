Large GM SUVs in the crosshairs of thieves

× Expand Franco Debartolo on Unsplash

In recent days, Halton Police have uncovered a concerning trend in vehicle thefts, specifically targeting General Motors (GM) large SUVs. This surge in thefts has prompted authorities to urge vehicle owners to take extra precautions to protect their valuable assets.

With 25 vehicles stolen in Halton from Sunday, August 27 to Wednesday, August 29, it is evident that immediate action is necessary to address this growing problem.

The Breakdown According to Manufacturer

A closer look at the statistics reveals a distinct focus on GM large SUVs, including popular models such as Yukons, Tahoes, Suburbans, and Escalades. Out of the 25 stolen vehicles, a staggering 60 percent were produced by General Motors. This marks the first time a US vehicle manufacturer has topped the list of targeted vehicles. However, it is important to note that other manufacturers have also experienced thefts, albeit in smaller numbers.

Here is the breakdown of the stolen and attempted thefts by manufacturer:

Acura: 1 stolen / 1 attempted theft

Cadillac: 1 stolen / 2 attempted thefts

Chevrolet: 9 stolen / 1 attempted theft

Ford: 1 stolen / 1 attempted theft

GMC: 5 stolen / 2 attempted thefts

Land Rover: 1 stolen / 2 attempted thefts

Lexus: 4 stolen

Ram: 1 stolen / 1 attempted theft

Honda: 2 stolen

Precautions to Protect Your Vehicle

To safeguard your vehicle and minimize the risk of theft, here are several precautions you can take:

Lock your vehicle: Always ensure that your car is securely locked, whether parked for a few minutes or an extended period. This simple step can act as a deterrent to potential thieves. Install an anti-theft system: Consider equipping your vehicle with an anti-theft system, such as an alarm, immobilizer, or GPS tracking device. These installations can make it more difficult for thieves to steal your car and increase the chances of recovering it if it does get stolen. Park in well-lit areas: Whenever possible, choose well-lit parking areas visible to others. Avoid secluded or dimly lit spots, as these provide a more conducive environment for thieves to operate unnoticed. Use a steering wheel lock: Consider utilizing a steering wheel lock, also known as a steering wheel club, as an additional deterrent. This device attaches to your steering wheel, making it considerably more challenging for thieves to drive away with your vehicle. Be cautious with keyless entry systems: If your vehicle features a keyless entry system, be aware that some thieves can exploit signal amplifiers to intercept the signal from your key and unlock your vehicle. Protect against this by keeping your key in a signal-blocking pouch or a secure location within your home.

Remember, while these precautions can significantly reduce the risk of vehicle theft, no measure is foolproof. However, by implementing these security measures, you can greatly enhance the safety of your vehicle.

Third-Party Tracking Devices

In collaboration with local car dealers, Halton Police are recommending vehicle owners to consider installing third-party tracking devices as an added layer of security. Notably, products such as Apple AirTags or Tiles have shown promise in vehicle recovery.

Thieves have become adept at deactivating manufacturers' GPS devices, but third-party Bluetooth trackers present significant challenges in disabling them. By utilizing these trackers, owners can provide the police with real-time location information if their vehicle is stolen.

Vehicle theft statistics in Oakville

The prevalence of vehicle theft in Oakville is concerning. Here is a breakdown of theft statistics over various time frames:

Last 7 days: 30 thefts

One month: 136 thefts

Two months: 202 thefts

Six months: 459 thefts

One year: 783 thefts

These numbers underscore the urgency for vehicle owners to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect their vehicles.