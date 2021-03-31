Update: Large police presence at Clearview Park

On March 30, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to the area of Clearview Woods Park in Oakville for a report of a male acting suspicious and approaching random people in the park area.

While police were searching for the male, information was received that a male in his 60’s had been stabbed. The victim was located by police and taken to a trauma center with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, a 34 year-old male of Mississauga was located and arrested by police.

Charges against the suspect are pending. Police will provide further information including his identity and charges once that process has been completed.

There is no known relationship between the suspect and victim and based on the investigation, the incident appears to be random and unprovoked.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mark Murray at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2284.

Original Post

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Halton Regional Police responded to an incident at Clearview Park located at 1260 Sir David Drive in Oakville, Ontario. The incident occurred shortly before 7:00 PM.

© OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA 2.0 Clearview Park

Clearview Park is adjacent to James W. Hill Public School.

At 8:01 PM the police issued a notice to the public, because the incident necessitated a large police presence in the area, and wanted to re-assure the public that there was no threat to public safety, and that they expected their investigation to last several hours.

At 10:49 PM another notification was issued which indicated that they had cleared the Clearview Park.

The police are requesting that anyone who may have been in or around Clearview Park at approximately 7:00 PM, and observed any unusual behaviour by another individual, to please contact Halton Regional Police Service 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at (905) 825-4777 ext. 2215 or 2116.

If you would prefer, tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.