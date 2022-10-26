Late night service returns to Oakville Transit Oct. 30

× Expand Oakville Transit

Oakville Transit has announced that several changes will go into effect for its service and transit schedule beginning this weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Leading these changes include the return of drop-off late night service, being offered for the first time since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The on-demand drop-off only service from the Oakville GO station at 11:40 p.m. will return beginning this Sunday.

The former 12:40 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. late night routes are will not be included in the returning service, and there is no word from Oakville Transit when or if it will come back.

Beginning Oct. 30, the following changes will also go into effect:

Monday to Friday

Evening service will be extended on Routes 6, 19, 20 and 28

Route 24 – Schedule adjustments throughout the day to improve schedule reliability. Two evening trips have been added to increase service frequency.

Route 26 – Minor schedule adjustments in the afternoon rush hours.

Saturday

Route 19 and 20 – Adding an additional evening trip.

In addition to the above service changes, platforms for Route 15 and 26 will be relocated at the Oakville GO station. Route 15 will now share a platform with Route 1, while Route 26 will share a platform with Route 5/5A.

More information regarding these service changes is available online here on the Oakville Transit website.

For the most up-to-date information on your route, visit Schedules and Maps or open the Oakville Transit service schedules effective October 30, 2022. You can also sign up for Oakville Transit's RSS feeds to get information delivered right to your desktop.