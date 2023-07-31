LCBO thieves reveal box cutter knife when confronted by staff

× Expand Openstreetmap LCBO Cornwall Road

On Thursday, July 27, around 9 p.m., two men walked into the LCBO on Cornwall Road. They took bottles of scotch and whiskey and proceeded to walk out of the store.

An employee noticed the two men and confronted them. One of the men then revealed a box cutter knife and pointed it at the employee.

Unsplash A box cutter knife

The two thieves then fled the area.

No injuries were reported, and there are no descriptions of the suspect.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

