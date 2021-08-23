LCBO thefts continue - Aug 7

Have you seen this man?

by

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 10:44 am., an unknown male suspect attended the LCBO store at 321 Cornwall Road in Oakville, Ontario. The male suspect is believed to have stolen five bottles of alcohol with a total value of $248.50.

Suspect Description

  • Sex: Male
  • Non-White 
  • Age: in his 20's 
  • Height: approximately 5'5 and
  • Weight: about 145lbs 

Wearing 

  • White True Religion t-shirt,
  • Light khaki coloured cargo pants,
  • White PUMA basketball shoes,
  • Grey coloured Champion logo baseball cap
  • Gold coloured wristwatch.  
  • Black coloured folding backpack
  • The suspect was wearing a medical mask PPE.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the HRPS or Crime Stoppers. When providing detail, please reference the Occurrence Number: 2021-238952.