LCBO thefts continue - Aug 7

HRPS
On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 10:44 am., an unknown male suspect attended the LCBO store at 321 Cornwall Road in Oakville, Ontario. The male suspect is believed to have stolen five bottles of alcohol with a total value of $248.50.
Suspect Description
- Sex: Male
- Non-White
- Age: in his 20's
- Height: approximately 5'5 and
- Weight: about 145lbs
Wearing
- White True Religion t-shirt,
- Light khaki coloured cargo pants,
- White PUMA basketball shoes,
- Grey coloured Champion logo baseball cap
- Gold coloured wristwatch.
- Black coloured folding backpack
- The suspect was wearing a medical mask PPE.
If you have any information on this case, please contact the HRPS or Crime Stoppers. When providing detail, please reference the Occurrence Number: 2021-238952.
×
© OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA 2.0