LCBO thefts continue - Aug 7

HRPS

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 10:44 am., an unknown male suspect attended the LCBO store at 321 Cornwall Road in Oakville, Ontario. The male suspect is believed to have stolen five bottles of alcohol with a total value of $248.50.

Suspect Description

Sex: Male

Non-White

Age: in his 20's

Height: approximately 5'5 and

Weight: about 145lbs

Wearing

White True Religion t-shirt,

Light khaki coloured cargo pants,

White PUMA basketball shoes,

Grey coloured Champion logo baseball cap

Gold coloured wristwatch.

Black coloured folding backpack

The suspect was wearing a medical mask PPE.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the HRPS or Crime Stoppers. When providing detail, please reference the Occurrence Number: 2021-238952.