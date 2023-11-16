Liberal fundraiser in Oakville cancelled due to threat of protest

× Expand Anita Anand Anita Anand

A major Liberal fundraiser in Oakville was cancelled after Halton Regional Police notified the event location of a potential protest.

Police informed the private club that the protest could cause disruption at the property and affect access and egress from their property.

The Oakville Liberal Riding Association, along with MP Anita Anand and her staff, made the call to cancel the event within hours of the event taking place. It was scheduled for the evening of Thursday, November 16.

Anita Anand was elected to parliament on October 21, 2019. Prime Minister Trudeau appointed Anand as the Minister of Public Services and Procurement on November 20, 2019; she was then appointed Minister of National Defence in October 2021. In the most recent Liberal cabinet shuffle, Anand was named the President of the Treasury Board.

To re-iterate, the Liberal fundraiser has been cancelled, and Police will be in the area of the private club, and additional security will be onsite.

As more news is shared, Oakville News will update.