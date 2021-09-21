Liberals keep control of both Oakville ridings

A federal election that has left Canada’s political landscape largely unchanged has also returned Oakville’s two incumbent Liberals to Ottawa.

By about midnight, projections suggested Anita Anand had successfully recaptured the Oakville riding, while Pam Damoff held on to the Oakville North-Burlington riding.

Shortly after being declared winner by the national news media, Anand arrived at the Oakville Power Boating Club to thank her volunteers and celebrate the victory with cheering supporters.

“I’m just ecstatic,” she said, thanking the volunteers who had worked “extremely hard as a team for five weeks straight.”

Throughout the campaign, the Liberals sold the election as a referendum on their pandemic performance. In her role as former Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Anand played a very public role in the Liberal response to the health crisis.

And while Oakville voters signalled their faith in Anand and Damoff, both saw their popular support drop slightly from 2019 levels. Nationally, the Liberals failed to earn the majority government they had been seeking, gaining only three seats across the country.

In Oakville area ridings, NDP candidates improved their vote share from the 2019 election, while Green Party candidates saw their support cut in half.

Oakville results:

With 231 of 255 polls reporting (90.59%), the results were:

Anita Anand (Liberal) – 16,178 votes (45.2%)

Kerry Colborne (Conservative) – 13,897 votes (38.8%)

Jerome Adamo (NDP) – 3,636 votes (10.2%)

JD Meaney (People’s Party) – 1,316 votes (3.7%)

Oriana Knox (Green) – 755 votes (2.1%)

Oakville North-Burlington results

Pam Damoff

With 175 of 203 polls reporting (86.21%), the results were:

Pam Damoff (Liberal) – 26,612 votes (46.3%)

Hanan Rizkalla (Conservative) – 22,044 votes (38.4%)

Lenaee Dupuis (NDP) – 5,716 votes (10%)

Gilbert Jubinville (People’s Party) – 2,182 votes (3.8%)

Bruno Sousa (Green) – 886 votes ( 1.5%)

What happened in 2019?

Oakville:

Anita Anand (Liberal Party) received 46.3% of the vote

Terence Young (Conservative Party) received 38.9% of the vote

Jerome Adamo (NDP) received 7.8% of the vote

James Elwick (Green Party) received 5.6% of the vote

JD Meaney (People's Party of Canada) received 1.2% of the vote

Sushila Pereira (Christian Heritage Party) received 0.2% of the vote

The Liberals have held the Oakville riding since 2015, when John Oliver beat incumbent Conservative MP Terence Young, who had held the seat from 2008 to 2015. From 1997 to 2008 the seat was held by Bonnie Brown.

Oakville North - Burlington

Pam Damoff (Liberal Party) received 48.1% of the vote

Sean Weir (Conservative Party) received 38.3% of the vote

Nicholas Dion (NDP) received 8.3% of the vote

Michael Houghton (Green Party) received 4.2% of the vote

Gilbert Joseph Jubinville (People's Party of Canada) received 1.1% of the vote

The Oakville North-Burlington Federal Riding was created in 2012 for the 2015 election. The seat was won by Pam Damoff, who faced off against Conservative candidate Effie Triantafilopoulos, the current MPP for the riding.