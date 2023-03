× Expand Halton Regional Police Service

Yesterday, on Sunday, Mar. 5, license plates were stolen from a car parked at Oakville Place mall.

Stolen license plates are often used by criminals to mislead authorities and eyewitnesses while committing other crimes.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.