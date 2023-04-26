Life ring stations coming to several waterfront parks

× Expand Jude Mack on Unsplash

The drowning death of a young woman off Coronation Park last summer has convinced the town to add life rings to several waterfront parks.

The lifesaving devices, which can be thrown to help struggling swimmers stay afloat, will be installed prior to the May long weekend next month.

The rings will be installed every 100 metres along the water, along with signs warning swimmers that the beaches are unsupervised.

"Signage and educational messaging may create greater public awareness of the safety issues," says a staff report presented to town councillors this past Monday night.

Local emergency responders were called to Coronation Park last Aug. 29 to rescue a woman and a 10-year-old boy from Lake Ontario.

The boy was unharmed, but the woman was pulled from the water with no vital signs and eventually pronounced dead at the hospital.

The rings will be placed at four lakeside parks in town:

Coronation Park

Bronte Beach Park

South Shell Park

Lakeside Park

Life ring stations are already installed on the piers and within Oakville and Bronte harbours. Similar safety equipment and signage is in place in a number of nearby municipalities.

The installation cost is expected to be $18,500.