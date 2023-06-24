Two men try to steal light standard poles

× Expand Openstreetmap Lot on Wyecroft Road

At around 10:50 a.m. in the morning on Thursday, June 22, two men tried to steal light standard poles from a lot on Wyecroft Road.

A street light standard is a pole/standard which is used for illuminating a sidewalk or a street.

The two men were using a saw to cut the poles.

A construction inspector with the Region of Halton observed the two men during the act and contacted Halton Police (HRPS).

HRPS officers arrived on scene and arrested the two men, a 41-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, both from Hamilton.

They were charged with theft over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000. Both men were released on undertakings.

The approximate value of the light standard poles they were attempting to steal exceeds $60,000.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).