Lions Valley Park parking limitations may continue "for several years"

The Town of Oakville has issued a public notice that parking limitations will continue through the rest of 2022 in and around Lions Valley Park.

"The Region of Halton is using Lions Valley Park as an access route to construct the Sixteen Mile Creek bridge crossing for William Halton Parkway," according to Town staff, "and will be parking construction vehicles in the Lions Valley Park parking lot off of Dundas Street during the week."

Staff also say "Construction vehicles will also be travelling north through the park to access the construction site." As a result, parking "will be limited Monday through Friday until the Region has completed construction."

The Town is warning that construction "could be several years" before it's completed. In the meantime:

Full parking will be available on weekends.

Signage will be posted to advise the public of these temporary parking limitations.

Areas of the park will be fenced off to the public as this will be the access road for the construction vehicles.

Lions Valley Park road has now been signed as "No Parking" on both sides of the road from Dundas Street to the lower parking lot in the park.

The west entrance off of Fourth Line remains closed for the season.

If the Dundas Street parking lot for Lions Valley Park is full, the Town recommends visitors "consider parking in other lots on Skyvalley Crescent or Old Upper Middle Road" or "walking to the park."

"We all want to enjoy the outdoors, but we need to limit overcrowding and practice physical distancing." The Town of Oakville "thanks residents for their cooperation."

More information about parking and access to Lions Valley Park is available on the Town's website.