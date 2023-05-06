Home builder arrested for defrauding clients

× Expand Pexels Key in the door

The Regional Fraud Unit of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a “home designer/builder” for defrauding clients.

The victims made down payments to a business called “Little Creek Homes,” but the houses were never delivered. Investigators received reports from victims all over Ontario, and some had lost over $200,000.

Although most cases were of lost down payments, a few paid the full purchase price only to receive nothing in return.

On May 3, after an investigation, the owner of Little Creek Homes was arrested. 58-year-old Philip Bradley, from Mississauga, has been charged with nine counts of fraud over $5000.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Authorities suspect there may be more victims. If you have information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Detective Constable Kevin Harvey of the HRPS’ Fraud Unit at (905) 465-8744.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.