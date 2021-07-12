Local momentum grows for peace campaign

Going a step forward, the Interfaith Council of Halton will launch another inclusive version of the locally conceived anti-hate poster that resonated internationally and amplified into a peace campaign across the borders last month. In light of series of hate crimes surfacing across the country, including recent harassment of an Asian family in Oakville, the council plans to strengthen the existing message with a new slogan, "Love Has a Home Here".

Besides the existing ones, the new poster will include logos of the Interfaith Council and Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) as well as symbols of the Baha'i Faith. The original design showcases numerous diverse segments of society. Symbols representing different religions, people with disabilities, LGBTQ members, and the BIPOC segment were carefully included in the poster to intensify the anti-hate message.

Rabbi Stephen Wise of Interfaith Council of Halton hopes that the new design will be ready by the end of this week. After that, the larger community can download it for free from the IF Council website. Social media channels, word of mouth and even the Halton Police can play crucial roles in spreading the message as well, Rabbi Stephen Wise maintained.

Keeping in pace with the movement, Halton Regional Police Service now display this sign in

Halton Police

front of all police stations in the region. They also made a generous donation so that residents wishing to obtain the poster can get one. Halton Police took this initiative after the IF Council approached them, seeking support.

In an event organized in the Town Hall on July 5, Monday, Mayor Rob Burton, several town councillors, regional councillors, and members of each faith community turned up to support the campaign.

"It was so great to participate with the Interfaith Council of Halton, municipal leaders and partners across our region in standing together against hate, racism or discrimination. Addressing hate in the community is a priority for the Halton Regional Police Service, so we were happy to participate and help raise additional awareness," Constable Steve Elms of HRPS reflected. Members of the community who want to display the poster can reach out to A.Q. Mufti of the Interfaith Council at [email protected]

It is worth noting that Nandhini Rangan, an Oakville Mom created the original poster with the help of Amy Ramsay and Bianca Smalley, two graphic designers from our town, last month. Nandini's effort to create a safe space for passers-by in front of her house inspired immediate involvement of local communities. It also struck a chord with hundreds of people across geographical boundaries, proudly displaying "Hate has no Home Here" yard signs.