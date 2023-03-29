Oakville wins big at 2023 BASEF Science Fair

× Expand Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair Anthony Efthiniadis, winner of Best Junior Project in Fair

The judges have presented their conclusions: Oakville won big at this year's 2023 BASEF Science Fair.

The Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF) returned to an in-person event for the first time this year since 2019.

At last night's awards ceremony for the 2023 fair, dozens of projects from Oakville won prizes ranging from sponsored awards to scholarships and all-expenses paid trips to further competition, including this year's Canada-Wide Science Fair this May in Edmonton and the ISEF International Science Fair this spring.

Leading the Oakville winners at BASEF this year, local middle school student Anthony Efthiniadis from W. H. Morden Public School (pictured above) won Best Junior Project and Third Best in Fair.

His project Development of an AI Convolutional Neural Network for the Diagnostic Screening of Basal Cell Carcinoma will be one of the projects travelling to Edmonton for the Canada-Wide Fair.

Of the 222 projects at the fair, 87 of the competing projects were from Oakville students, presented by 108 students.

This year's BASEF Champion Teacher is also from Oakville: Chantal Drolet of Munns Public School was voted this year's winner.

Nominated by the students, one nominator wrote, "Ms. Drolet has been an exceptional educator who has gone above and beyond to inspire her students. Her passion for science is contagious and has ignited a love for science in many of her students."

This year's BASEF took place at Mohawk College in Hamilton.

Full information about this year's fair can be found on the BASEF website here.