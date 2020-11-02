Located: Missing man last seen in River Oaks

Miroslaw Latka was located at approximately 6:00 PM in good health in Oakville, Ontario.

Latka's family and police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Original Post: November 2, 2020 at 11:54 AM

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking assistance from the public in locating missing 43 year-old Miroslaw Latka. He was last seen on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the area of Neyagawa Blvd and Upper Middle Road West which is located in the River Oaks community of Oakville, Ontario.

Miroslaw Latka is described as white male, approximately 5'9" tall, with a thin build, short brown hair, green eyes and a goatee. At the time he went missing, Latka was operating a blue 2008 Ford SUV with Ontario licence plate AJTP-427.

The HRPS do not have a picture that they can release to the public.

Police and family are concerned for his safety and well-being.

If you see Miroslaw Latka please contact the HRPS by calling 911 or the non-emergency number at 905 825 4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca