Lockdown 2.0 - what to expect in Oakville

On Saturday, December 26, 2020 the Oakville, Ontario along with the rest of the province will be shutdown in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 from overwhelming our healthcare system. The shut goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Boxing Day. Here is what you can expect to be open as well as closed in town during the lockdown.

At this time the lockdown is scheduled to end on January 23, 2021 (28 days); however, the lockdown maybe extended if these measures do not have the desired effect of strongly curtailing the spread of COVID-19. The province's current COVID-19 Response Framework is paused once the lockdown goes into effect.

Lockdown rules

No indoor organized public events or social gatherings, except with members of the same household.

Indoor sports and recreational facilities, including pools, are closed with limited exceptions.

Outdoor organized public events and outdoor social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Wedding services, funeral services, and religious services, rites or ceremonies are limited to 10 people indoors and outdoors.

Indoor and outdoor dining services are prohibited for all food and beverage establishments.

Retailers can operate online

Food and beverage establishments may provide takeout, drive-through and delivery services.

All personal care services closed.

Please review the Province’s shutdown restrictions for complete details on what’s open and closed.

This is certainly disappointing news for all of us, but it is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 - Mayor Burton

“This is certainly disappointing news for all of us, but it is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19. While these restrictions come during our holiday season, I encourage you to please limit trips outside of your home to essential purposes,” said Mayor Rob Burton.

“Remember you can shop local during this time as many neighbourhood stores have implemented online shopping, and most restaurants are open for takeout and delivery.”

What's open and closed in Oakville

As a result of the new restrictions, some town facilities may be closed and programs cancelled.

Closed:

Community centres, including pools, fitness centres and arenas (with some exceptions) will be closed.

All indoor Recreation and Culture programs, memberships and rental permits will be cancelled as of Saturday, December 26. Impacted customers will be notified directly and refunded. Visit oakville.ca for virtual programming opportunities.

Oakville Museum

Oakville Centre for Performing Arts remains closed for live performances. Visit oakvillecentre.ca for online programming information

Open:

ServiceOakville counter at Town Hall will remain open during regular hours.

Marriage licences and commissionings will be offered in-person by appointment only.

The Oakville Public Library will offer adjusted services including online programming and library takeout. Visit opl.on.ca for details on these and other services.

Trafalgar Park outdoor skating rink is open for pre-booked 45-minute time slots to control capacity limits. Book a time at active.oakville.ca.

Visit the There’s Snow Place Like Home webpage for available outdoor winter activities.

Many town services are still offered online. Please refer to the COVID-19 page on oakville.ca for updates.

Please visit oakvilltransit.ca for schedule changes.

Town Hall is closed over the holidays from noon on December 24 until January 4, 2021