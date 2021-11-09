Lockdown at Oakville school leads to arrest

× Expand Thomas Desormeaux Garth Webb Secondary School

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in Oakville in connection to a lockdown that took place today at Garth Webb Secondary School.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at approximately 12:15 pm, the HRPS received reports that a suspect had approached a student at Garth Webb Secondary School in Oakville and threatened them with a knife. No physical injuries were sustained as a result of the interaction.

Uniform officers as well as Tactical Rescue Unit members attended the school and surrounding area and began to search for the suspect. The suspect was located by police in a wooded area adjacent to the school at 12:50 p.m.

Garth Webb Secondary School was placed into lockdown, and Captain R. Wilson Public School and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Elementary Schools were placed into a hold-and-secure as officers conducted the search.

A 17-year-old from Oakville has been arrested and charges are pending. No further details pertaining to the suspect will be provided as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the on-duty Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

We acknowledge that these types of incidents can be stressful for parents and students and we would encourage those affected by future incidents to monitor our Twitter feed (@HaltonPolice), where live, timely updates will be provided.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

More information on this story is available directly from the HRPS online.

**Correction: Halton Regional Police Service originally reported this incident took place on October 9, 2021, and later clarified the mistake. An earlier version of this story said this incident was last month, when it actually took place on November 9, 2021 (as it now appears above.)