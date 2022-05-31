Several Oakville schools sent to lockdown May 31; suspect in custody

Around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, several schools Oakville were placed in either lockdown or hold and secure due to a report of a male person with a firearm nearby.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) immediately responded, and within an hour of the initial report, the suspect in question has now been taken into custody.

White Oaks Secondary School was placed into lockdown and five nearby schools were all placed into hold and secure:

École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais

Montclair Public School

St. Michael Elementary

Munns Public School

École élémentaire du Chêne

Those orders at all six schools have all since been lifted. Police says there are "no reports of injuries" and "there is no known, ongoing, related threat to public safety."

There is heavy police presence in the area, and police say that presence is "expected to continue." Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

More to come on this developing story.