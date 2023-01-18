Lotto Max reveals first winner of 2023 in Oakville

× Expand OLG

Minsoo Koh is a maintenance technician here in Oakville, and he's a weekly player in Ontario's LOTTO MAX lottery. After winning $1,000,000 from a draw several weeks ago, he says that, "dreams do come true."

"I had a dream a few years ago and saw four of my numbers on my ticket," said Koh, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

After buying the winning ticket at the Galleria Supermarket on Hampshire Gate, he won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million in the November 25, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw. Now that he's picked up his prize, he's the first millionaire lottery winner in Oakville for 2023.

"I can't believe it," he said. Koh, at first, thought he won just $1,000, but when he checked his ticket at the store, he discovered his win was much bigger.

"I was so shocked. I was expecting to put $1,000 in the bank and now I'm a millionaire," he smiled.

Minsoo plans to treat his wife and says, "I might take a trip to Florida with my family."

LOTTO MAX says that players in Ontario have won over $7.5 billion since 2009, including 96 jackpot wins and 842 MAXMILLIONS prizes province-wide.

LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.