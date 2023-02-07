Halton housing for low-income seniors coming to Kerr Street

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Kerr Village Seniors' Centre is scheduled to be demolished

The former Seniors Recreation Centre at 263 Kerr Street will soon be torn down as Halton Region moves forward with the construction of a four-storey subsidized rental apartment building for low-income seniors.

The $45.3 million building has been fast-tracked, thanks to about $21 million in grants from the provincial and federal governments.

Those grants will require the region to complete the project within 18 months.

A seniors’ community wellness hub is planned for the ground floor of the 52-unit building, although it isn’t yet clear what services might be available.

Regional staff are looking for funding to establish a comprehensive wellness program similar to the PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care) service offered at Burlington’s Wellington Terrace.

That program brings a collaborative cross-sector approach to supporting older adults within their communities.

Ward 2 councillor Cathy Duddeck says the Burlington program has been an enormous success.

"I am absolutely thrilled that this is addressing two needs in the community – more affordable seniors housing units and the PACE program, which will serve the immediate and broader community needs," she said.

"It is a perfect fit to supplement the already existing affordable seniors’ housing complex at 271 Kerr and the new community centre at Trafalgar Park with seniors’ programs."

In 2020, the region purchased the former recreation centre from the town because of its proximity to the seven-storey Halton Community Housing apartment at 271 Kerr. Demolition of the centre will begin this spring.

The new building will have 30 one-bedroom units and 22 studio suites with shared amenity space.

× Expand Halton Region Kerr Street seniors apartment

It will offer supportive housing for seniors who require minimal support to live independently.

Rents for 45 of the units are proposed at $480 a month, with the remaining seven units available at 79 per cent of the average market rent for Oakville.

Regional staff say most Halton seniors on the waitlist for community housing have fixed annual incomes below $20,000 a year.

The project will help the region meets its goal of creating up to 600 new purpose-built rental and assisted living housing opportunities by 2031.