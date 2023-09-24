Luxury cars stolen from garage

× Expand Openstreetmap The residence on Craigleith Rd

A home on Craigleith Drive, near Wasaga Drive, was the target of a theft on Friday, Sep. 15.

In the wee hours of the morning, around 3:10 a.m., two suspects broke into the garage of the home; authorities, however, are not sure how they were able to enter.

Once inside, they stole two sets of car keys - one for a white 2022 BMW X5 and another for a 2019 purple and yellow McLaren Spyder.

According to Halton police, one suspect was a male with a thin build. But there isn’t a description for the second suspect.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).