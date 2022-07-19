Halton Police arrest suspect responsible for a string of vehicle thefts and break-and-enters

HRPS
Suspect's possessions
On July 18, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested a man, who is believed to be behind a string of crimes in Oakville. 19-year-old Deshaun Daley was arrested at a hotel in Mississauga for nighttime breaking-and-entering's and thefts of luxury vehicles.
This year, Daley is alleged to have broken into four homes and stolen a vehicle.
An associate of the suspect was also arrested.
Deshaun Daley (19), of Mississauga, faces 16 charges:
- Break and Enter & Commit (7 counts)
- Possession of Break In instruments (2 counts)
- Disguise with Intent
- Theft of Motor Vehicle (8 counts)
- Break and Enter with Intent
- Careless Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Prohibited Device
- Possess Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Defaced
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Carry Concealed Weapon
- Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition
- Flight From Peace Officer
- Dangerous Operation
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (3 counts)
Jaidyn Young (22) of Mississauga, an associate of the suspect, has been charged with:
- Careless Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Prohibited Device
- Possession of Property Obtained by crime over $5000
- Possess Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Defaced
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Carry Concealed Weapon
- Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition
- Making Automatic Firearm
Both have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.