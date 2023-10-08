Thieves steal electronics worth $10K from MacLachlan College

× Expand Pexels Camera lens

Around $10,000 worth of electronics were stolen from MacLachlan College in the overnight hours between Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The suspect(s) broke a window to enter the school and then stole cameras, lenses and four iPads.

MacLachlan College was previously broken into two weeks before this incident. At that time, an iPad was stolen after the thief, again, broke a window to enter the school.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).