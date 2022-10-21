Oakville Police officer recognized by MADD as Officer of the Year

× Expand HRPS Constables Olga Kripak (left) and David Rivers (right)

Every year, a member of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is awarded "Officer of the Year" by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in an effort to celebrate police officers who stand above their peers in the "commitment and contributions to the prevention, apprehension, and prosecution of impaired drivers."

This year, there are two winners.

Constable Olga Kripak, of Oakville’s 2 District (District Response Unit) and Constable David Rivers have jointly been named 2022’s MADD Halton Region Officer of the Year. Both officers shared the recognition in a ceremony by MADD at HRPS’ Headquarters on October 19.

Constables Kripak and Rivers arrested a combined total of 36 impaired drivers, in 2021. The winning pair also administered more than 350 roadside tests, and conducted nearly 360 hours of RIDE enforcement.

Inspector Julie Craddock of the HRPS Traffic Services Unit acknowledged the award as a testament to [Constables Kripak and Rivers’] dedication to keeping our roads safe. "Their efforts on this front have, no doubt, saved lives."

HRPS Constable Olga Kripak
HRPS Constable David Rivers
HRPS MADD Officer of the Year Award

Driving while impaired remains the most prominent contributing factor to serious collisions in Canada. The Halton Regional Police Service thanked MADD Halton Region for their tireless efforts to eliminate impaired driving in Halton and across Canada.

On average, one-third of impaired driving charges laid are the result of members of the public calling police after observing suspected impaired driving. If you have reason to believe a fellow motorist is driving impaired, pull over safely and call 9-1-1.

If you wish to report speeding or have a driving complaint, you can submit a Road Watch report.