Major Oakville car accident sends two to hospital

× Expand Ben Brown

A 24-year-old woman from Mississauga was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision yesterday on Ninth Line near Burnhamthorpe. Halton Regional Police are continuing to investigate.

Yesterday morning, on Sunday, Jan. 28., at 2:30 a.m. a white Mazda was travelling southbound on Ninth Line in Oakville near Burnhamthorpe.

According to police, "The vehicle lost control and left the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest in the front yard of a Ninth Line residence."

A 24-year-old female from Mississauga was transported to the hospital to receive emergency treatment for serious injuries. The woman's family was notified by police.

A 21-year-old man from Hamilton was also involved, he was treated for minor injuries.

The Halton Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit attended and has taken carriage of the case.

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they have information relating to what lead to the collision is encouraged to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext 5065.