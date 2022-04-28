Make your emergency plan and replenish your 72-hour kit

× Expand ON Emergency Car Kit

As part of next week's Emergency Preparedness Week, Oakville Fire will be doing community outreach at various places. They will be answering questions, helping with emergency plans and kit building, and hosting draws to win emergency kits - all for free.

"What do whistles, scissors and batteries all have in common?" asks the Town. "They all go in an emergency kit along with other essential items that families can rely on during thunderstorms, power outages, tornadoes and other extreme events."

Coinciding with Emergency Preparedness Week, May 1-7, 2022, the Oakville Fire Department is "encouraging residents to learn about potential risks in their community, make an emergency plan, and prepare or replenish a 72-hour kit. These actions can go a long way in protecting lives."

Oakville Fire staff will engage with the community to raise awareness and answer questions on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Oakville Place mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can participate in the on-site lucky draw to win a 72-hour emergency kit.

Risks vary by season (flooding, snow and ice storms, heat waves) or could be one-off incidents such as a train derailment, hazardous materials spill, etc. Evacuation or shelter-in-place instructions could vary depending on the incident.

Individuals, families and businesses should prepare their emergency plans; which, includes identifying at least two ways to exit during a fire or other incidents. It takes 15-20 minutes to build an online plan on the provincial emergency management website.

Plans can be tailored for specific members of the family, including children, seniors, those with disabilities, and pets. Families should prepare an emergency kit to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours. This helps emergency crews to prioritize those who need the most urgent assistance. Check your kit twice a year to refresh and restock. A full list of what goes in a kit is available on the Emergency Kit webpage.

For more information, visit the Emergency Preparedness page or Halton Region website.