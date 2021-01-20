Male Arrested for Vehicle Entries and Thefts in Oakville

In November 2020, several Oakville residents reported their vehicles had been broken into and items had been stolen. In one instance, the suspect also broke into a residence and stole two vehicles from the driveway.
Both stolen vehicles were later recovered in Stoney Creek and Ancaster.
Through investigation, officers were able to identify a male responsible for the crimes. On January 19, 2021, members of the 2 District Street Crime Unit arrested a 19-year-old male from Hamilton. He has been charged with:
- Theft Under $5000 (9 counts)
- Break and Enter
- Theft of Motor Vehicle (2 counts)
- Fail to Comply with Probation
The arrested suspect was released on an undertaking.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2208.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
