Male Arrested for Vehicle Entries and Thefts in Oakville

In November 2020, several Oakville residents reported their vehicles had been broken into and items had been stolen. In one instance, the suspect also broke into a residence and stole two vehicles from the driveway.

Both stolen vehicles were later recovered in Stoney Creek and Ancaster.

Through investigation, officers were able to identify a male responsible for the crimes. On January 19, 2021, members of the 2 District Street Crime Unit arrested a 19-year-old male from Hamilton. He has been charged with:

Theft Under $5000 (9 counts)

Break and Enter

Theft of Motor Vehicle (2 counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation

The arrested suspect was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2208.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.