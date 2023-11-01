Two male suspects commit violent Oakville pharmacy robbery

× Expand HRPS Regional Robbery Task Force - Halton Regional Police

Last Tuesday, Oct. 24, the Oak City Pharmacy on Oak Park Blvd was robbed by two male suspects, one of whom is said to have been armed.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. last Tuesday, what has been described as two tall male suspects wearing ski masks entered the Oak City Pharmacy.

One suspect shoved an elderly female customer to the ground while the other struck one of the Pharmacists in the head with a pistol.

According to the Halton Police, the suspects made off with Narcotics and Cash, leaving in a dark 4-door sedan.

The elderly woman sustained injury and was transported to the hospital.

The pharmacy was contacted to provide a comment, but as of now, none has been provided.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.